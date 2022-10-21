Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 67,563 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

