Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stake Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,589 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $66.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

