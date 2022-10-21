Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.