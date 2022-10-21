Coda Octopus Group (CODA) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coda Octopus Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 16.63% 8.77% 8.06% Coda Octopus Group Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coda Octopus Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million $4.95 million 17.91 Coda Octopus Group Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.34

Coda Octopus Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group. Coda Octopus Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It sells technology solutions to the subsea and underwater markets. The company's solutions include geophysical systems, a geophysical data acquisition systems, processing, and analysis software that are used primarily by survey companies, offshore renewable companies, research institutions, and salvage companies; GNSS-aided navigation systems; Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE used for real time monitoring of cable installations for offshore wind projects; and diver augmented vision display system. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus DA4G productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

