Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.68, but opened at $53.93. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 620 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 over the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,315,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

