Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 86,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.0714 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

