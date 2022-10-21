Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 120,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 42,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

