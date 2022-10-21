Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $85.00. The company traded as low as $65.87 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 14487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $597,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $231,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 70.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

