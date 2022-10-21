Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

CBSH opened at $67.86 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 398,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 851.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,949 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

