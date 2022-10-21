Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.7% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,411.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,059,078. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

