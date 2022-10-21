Comparing Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) and The Competition

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Carbon Streaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% Carbon Streaming Competitors -33.25% 19.30% 1.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million -1.19 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 3.16

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carbon Streaming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.28, meaning that its share price is 6,428% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s competitors have a beta of 7.34, meaning that their average share price is 634% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carbon Streaming and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 227 1117 1639 55 2.50

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 343.12%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 84.46%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Carbon Streaming competitors beat Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

