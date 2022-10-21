Comparing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chimera Investment and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 7 0 3.00

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.14%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $17.97, indicating a potential upside of 128.90%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

51.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chimera Investment and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.39 $670.11 million ($0.65) -8.66 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment -8.93% 13.07% 2.99% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

