Comparing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.78% -7.59% -2.25% Alfi -11,348.69% -324.67% -230.80%

Risk and Volatility

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfi has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 8.25 -$19.50 million ($0.36) -101.30 Alfi $30,000.00 155.53 -$18.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares DigitalOcean and Alfi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alfi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and Alfi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 0 5 0 2.43 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.72%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Alfi.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Alfi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens. The company was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. Alfi, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. On October 14, 2022, Alfi, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

