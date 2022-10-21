Comparing Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) & Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92% Estée Lauder Companies 13.48% 43.78% 12.30%

Risk & Volatility

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Estée Lauder Companies 0 3 14 1 2.89

This is a summary of current ratings for Jupiter Wellness and Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $309.06, indicating a potential upside of 53.80%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Estée Lauder Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 6.29 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $17.74 billion 4.04 $2.39 billion $6.52 30.82

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Jupiter Wellness on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free shops. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.