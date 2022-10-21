Comparing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shift4 Payments and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 3 10 0 2.64 Lyft 1 11 15 0 2.52

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $61.87, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $33.39, suggesting a potential upside of 150.89%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.37 billion 2.77 -$48.20 million ($0.30) -149.83 Lyft $3.21 billion 1.45 -$1.06 billion ($2.61) -5.10

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shift4 Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -0.94% 6.81% 1.10% Lyft -24.44% -46.36% -12.00%

Volatility & Risk

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

