Comparing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) & STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 14.91% 4.79% 1.97% STORE Capital 38.45% 6.12% 3.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 6.25 $105.25 million $0.99 40.30 STORE Capital $782.66 million 11.39 $268.35 million $1.20 26.28

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and STORE Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. STORE Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and STORE Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 STORE Capital 2 3 1 0 1.83

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.68%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $30.16, indicating a potential downside of 4.39%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Summary

STORE Capital beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

