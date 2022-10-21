Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

