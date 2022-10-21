CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 94.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD opened at $76.86 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

