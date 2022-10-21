ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $124.61 and last traded at $124.60, with a volume of 93373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

