ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $121.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.