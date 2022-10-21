ConocoPhillips to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the energy producer will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

COP opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

