CONSOL Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CEIX opened at $63.84 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

