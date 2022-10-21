Contrasting Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 5 10 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.36, suggesting a potential upside of 166.61%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 22.59% 10.52% 0.84% SoFi Technologies -27.19% -7.30% -3.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.18 $21.29 million $3.36 12.85 SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.66 -$483.94 million ($0.46) -10.89

Orange County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.