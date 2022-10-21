Contrasting Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royce Micro-Cap Trust and SLR Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $139.35 million 5.09 $59.57 million $0.21 61.72

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Micro-Cap Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a summary of recent ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $16.04, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Dividends

Royce Micro-Cap Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. SLR Investment pays out 781.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Royce Micro-Cap Trust and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 3.69% 7.33% 2.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Royce Micro-Cap Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Russell 2000 Index. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc was formed on December 14, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.