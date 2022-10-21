Copa Holdings, S.A. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%.

Copa Price Performance

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

