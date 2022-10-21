Cormark Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$19.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$938.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$14.94 and a 52-week high of C$25.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.80 million.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.