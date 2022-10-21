Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

AMZN opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

