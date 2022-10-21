Costello Asset Management INC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 157,795 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

