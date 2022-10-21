Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.90) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Covestro Price Performance

1COV opened at €36.01 ($36.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1 year high of €58.92 ($60.12).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

