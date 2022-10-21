Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,800 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,729 ($57.14) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,853.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 489.54.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

