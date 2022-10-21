Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,686 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average volume of 12,786 put options.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

