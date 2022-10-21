Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Financial Comparison

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Credo Technology Group and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 2 2 3 0 2.14

Earnings & Valuation

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.96%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $168.43, suggesting a potential upside of 97.80%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 15.57 -$22.18 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 2.93 $278.42 million $5.02 16.96

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics 17.91% 10.31% 8.97%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Credo Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

