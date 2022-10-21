Criteo (CRTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRTO stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,681 shares of company stock worth $537,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

