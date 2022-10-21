Critical Review: Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) vs. Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.71 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $228.36 million 2.62 -$29.29 million ($0.20) -52.55

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arco Platform.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform -4.12% -3.94% -1.32%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.78%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2022, it had a network consisted of 8,056 partner schools and 1,614,648 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

