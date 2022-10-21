Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $154.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crown Castle traded as low as $124.60 and last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 29066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

