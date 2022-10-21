CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 5487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CVB Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

