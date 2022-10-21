Cwm LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $178.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.