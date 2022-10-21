Cwm LLC Acquires 157 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 124,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,570 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,999,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 72,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average of $197.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

