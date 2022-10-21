Cwm LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE:K opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

