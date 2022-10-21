Cwm LLC Acquires 421 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

