Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 393.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

LKQ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.