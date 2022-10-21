Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

