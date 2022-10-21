Cwm LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

