Cwm LLC Buys 831 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $208.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $223.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average of $204.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

