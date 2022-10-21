Cwm LLC Buys 890 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAL opened at $31.66 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

