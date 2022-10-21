Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.66 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

