Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,251,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

