Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $208.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,476.75 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

