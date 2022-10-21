Cwm LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ROP stock opened at $367.41 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.94 and its 200-day moving average is $415.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.