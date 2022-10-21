Cwm LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in eBay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

